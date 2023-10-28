Best Bets & Odds for the Auburn vs. Mississippi State Game – Saturday, October 28
The Auburn Tigers (3-4) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3) will face each other in a clash of SEC rivals at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. We list the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Auburn vs. Mississippi State?
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Auburn 30, Mississippi State 21
- Auburn has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- This season, Mississippi State has won one out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Bulldogs are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +210 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 73.3% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Auburn (-6.5)
- So far this season Auburn has two victories against the spread.
- The Tigers have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Mississippi State has covered the spread twice this year.
- This season, the Bulldogs have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (40.5)
- Auburn and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 40.5 points five times this season.
- There have been six Mississippi State games that have finished with a combined score over 40.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 53.6 points per game, 13.1 points more than the point total of 40.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Auburn
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.3
|53.3
|55.7
|Implied Total AVG
|35.9
|38.5
|32.3
|ATS Record
|2-5-0
|2-2-0
|0-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-4-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-4
|0-2
|0-2
Mississippi State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.7
|55
|47
|Implied Total AVG
|33.9
|36.6
|27
|ATS Record
|2-5-0
|1-4-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|2-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
