The Auburn Tigers (3-4) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3) will face each other in a clash of SEC rivals at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Auburn vs. Mississippi State?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Auburn 30, Mississippi State 21

Auburn 30, Mississippi State 21 Auburn has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

This season, Mississippi State has won one out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Bulldogs are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +210 or more on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 73.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Auburn (-6.5)



Auburn (-6.5) So far this season Auburn has two victories against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Mississippi State has covered the spread twice this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40.5)



Over (40.5) Auburn and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 40.5 points five times this season.

There have been six Mississippi State games that have finished with a combined score over 40.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 53.6 points per game, 13.1 points more than the point total of 40.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Auburn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.3 53.3 55.7 Implied Total AVG 35.9 38.5 32.3 ATS Record 2-5-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

Mississippi State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.7 55 47 Implied Total AVG 33.9 36.6 27 ATS Record 2-5-0 1-4-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-2 1-1

