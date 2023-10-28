The Alcorn State Braves (4-3) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jack Spinks Stadium in a SWAC battle.

Alcorn State is compiling 20.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 95th in the FCS. On defense, the defense ranks 34th, surrendering 22.1 points per game. Mississippi Valley State ranks worst in total yards per game on offense (193.1), but at least it has been shutting down opposing offenses on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in total yards allowed per game (231.7).

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Braves All-Access.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Braves All-Access

Braves All-Access City: Fayette, Mississippi

Fayette, Mississippi Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Key Statistics

Alcorn State Mississippi Valley State 349.0 (69th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.1 (128th) 334.1 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.7 (3rd) 154.0 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 66.6 (127th) 195.0 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.6 (120th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has thrown for 1,319 yards (188.4 ypg) to lead Alcorn State, completing 65% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 82 rushing yards on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jarveon Howard has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 476 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Niko Duffey has piled up 153 yards on 33 carries, scoring one time.

Malik Rodgers' 332 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has registered 15 receptions and one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 238 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tavarious Griffin has hauled in 20 catches for 220 yards, an average of 31.4 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has 804 passing yards, or 114.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.3% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with three interceptions.

Jared Wilson has run for 212 yards on 53 carries so far this year.

DePhabian Fant has been given seven carries and totaled 158 yards with one touchdown.

Cobie Bates' 170 receiving yards (24.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions on 18 targets.

Jaxson Davis has 20 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 170 yards (24.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kerrick Ross' 17 catches (on 21 targets) have netted him 165 yards (23.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alcorn State or Mississippi Valley State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.