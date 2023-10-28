Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 28, when the Alcorn State Braves and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils square off at 3:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Braves. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alcorn State (-15.1) 41.6 Alcorn State 28, Mississippi Valley State 13

Week 9 SWAC Predictions

Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)

The Braves went 6-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, just two of Braves games went over the point total.

Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)

The Delta Devils compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last year.

Last year, games featuring the Delta Devils went over the point total just twice.

Braves vs. Delta Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alcorn State 20 22.1 20.7 16.7 19.5 26.3 Mississippi Valley State 14 29.1 18.3 23 9.5 33

