The Texas Rangers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks to begin the World Series on Friday at 8:03 PM ET, live on FOX from Globe Life Field. Zac Gallen is starting for the Diamondbacks while the Rangers have not named a starter.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are third in baseball with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas' .452 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Texas has a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.270).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Eovaldi is seeking his fifth quality start in a row.

Eovaldi will try to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has had eight appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/18/2023 Astros L 8-5 Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros L 10-3 Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

