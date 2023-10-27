How to Watch the Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for World Series Game 1
The Texas Rangers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks to begin the World Series on Friday at 8:03 PM ET, live on FOX from Globe Life Field. Zac Gallen is starting for the Diamondbacks while the Rangers have not named a starter.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are third in baseball with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Texas' .452 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.
- The Rangers' .263 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).
- The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Texas has a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.270).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Eovaldi is seeking his fifth quality start in a row.
- Eovaldi will try to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.
- He has had eight appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|10/18/2023
|Astros
|L 8-5
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Cristian Javier
|10/19/2023
|Astros
|L 10-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Jose Urquidy
|10/20/2023
|Astros
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Justin Verlander
|10/22/2023
|Astros
|W 9-2
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Framber Valdez
|10/23/2023
|Astros
|W 11-4
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Cristian Javier
|10/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Zac Gallen
|10/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|Merrill Kelly
|10/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt
|10/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
