Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will take on Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:03 PM ET on Friday, October 27 at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+135). The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA) vs Zac Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

If you're wanting to put money on the Rangers and Diamondbacks game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-160) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.25 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Marcus Semien hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 65 out of the 110 games, or 59.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 32-19 (winning 62.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 1-2 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 49, or 50.5%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 14-15 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+110) Corey Seager 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series -175 1st 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.