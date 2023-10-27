Friday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (90-72) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

  • The Rangers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
  • The Rangers have won 65, or 59.1%, of the 110 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Texas is 32-19 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Rangers have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
October 18 Astros L 8-5 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
October 19 Astros L 10-3 Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy
October 20 Astros L 5-4 Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
October 22 @ Astros W 9-2 Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
October 23 @ Astros W 11-4 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
October 27 Diamondbacks - Nathan Eovaldi vs Zac Gallen
October 28 Diamondbacks - TBA vs Merrill Kelly
October 30 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt
October 31 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

