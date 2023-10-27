Nate Lowe vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe and his .487 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up to begin the World Series.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Astros.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 64th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Lowe will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers in his last outings.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 71.7% of his 173 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.9% of them.
- He has gone deep in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 62 games this year (35.8%), with two or more RBI in 22 of them (12.7%).
- In 42.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 18 games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|83/52
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
