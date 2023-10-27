The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe and his .487 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up to begin the World Series.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 64th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Lowe will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers in his last outings.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 71.7% of his 173 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.9% of them.

He has gone deep in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 62 games this year (35.8%), with two or more RBI in 22 of them (12.7%).

In 42.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 18 games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 81 .270 AVG .253 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 83/52 1 SB 0

