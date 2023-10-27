On Friday, Mitch Garver (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the World Series..

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

  • Garver is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Garver has gotten a hit in 62 of 96 games this year (64.6%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (22.9%).
  • In 19.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Garver has an RBI in 35 of 96 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 40 games this season (41.7%), including 11 multi-run games (11.5%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 41
.291 AVG .248
.392 OBP .347
.536 SLG .462
17 XBH 13
10 HR 9
27 RBI 23
48/23 K/BB 34/21
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gallen (17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
