Leody Taveras vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .219 with a double, a triple, a home run, seven walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 8:03 PM ET on Friday. The clubs will meet to start the World Series.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks while batting .266.
- Taveras has reached base via a hit in 98 games this year (of 155 played), and had multiple hits in 39 of those games.
- In 9.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has driven home a run in 46 games this year (29.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 36.1% of his games this season (56 of 155), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|74
|.285
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.456
|SLG
|.390
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|30
|59/17
|K/BB
|58/18
|8
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gallen (17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
