The field is dwindling at the Rolex Paris Masters, with Grigor Dimitrov getting ready for a quarterfinal versus Hubert Hurkacz. Dimitrov's odds to win this tournament at AccorHotels Arena are +800, fourth-best in the field.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Rolex Paris Masters and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dimitrov at the 2023 Rolex Paris Masters

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 28 - November 5

October 28 - November 5 Venue: AccorHotels Arena

AccorHotels Arena Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Dimitrov's Next Match

Dimitrov will meet Hurkacz in the quarterfinals on Friday, November 3 at 9:00 AM ET, after defeating Alexander Bublik in the previous round 6-2, 6-2.

Dimitrov is currently listed at -155 to win his next contest against Hurkacz. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Dimitrov? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Dimitrov Stats

Dimitrov beat Bublik 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

The 32-year-old Dimitrov is 38-21 over the past 12 months and is still looking for his first tournament title.

In 13 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Dimitrov has gone 21-13.

Dimitrov, over the past year, has played 59 matches across all court surfaces, and 23.9 games per match.

In his 34 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Dimitrov has averaged 24.1 games.

Over the past 12 months, Dimitrov has won 81.1% of his service games, and he has won 26.1% of his return games.

On hard courts, Dimitrov, over the past year, has claimed 81.0% of his service games and 23.6% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.