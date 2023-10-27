There is one matchup on today's Eredivisie schedule, PEC Zwolle playing Vitesse Arnhem.

In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know about today's Eredivisie action here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Eredivisie Streaming Live Today

Watch Vitesse Arnhem vs PEC Zwolle

PEC Zwolle makes the trip to match up with Vitesse Arnhem at Gelredome in Arnhem.

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Vitesse Arnhem (+105)

Vitesse Arnhem (+105) Underdog: PEC Zwolle (+250)

PEC Zwolle (+250) Draw: (+265)

(+265) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.