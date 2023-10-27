The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager (.568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 1 of the World Series.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Seager leads Texas with 156 hits and an OBP of .390 this season.

He ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Seager has had a hit in 101 of 131 games this year (77.1%), including multiple hits 49 times (37.4%).

Looking at the 131 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 34 of them (26.0%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has had an RBI in 60 games this season (45.8%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 54.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 19.8%.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .337 AVG .316 .406 OBP .372 .707 SLG .531 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 1

