If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Sunflower County, Mississippi, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

    • Sunflower County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Winona Christian School at Thomas E Edwards Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Ruleville, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Canton High School at Gentry High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Indianola, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

