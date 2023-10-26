Can we anticipate Steven Stamkos scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

  • Stamkos has scored in one of five games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
  • He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
  • He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are giving up 22 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

