On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Nicholas Paul going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

In three of seven games this season, Paul has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.

He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 30.8% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 22 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

