The Tampa Bay Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev among them, meet the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. If you'd like to wager on Sergachev's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Sergachev has averaged 23:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

Sergachev has yet to score a goal through seven games this year.

Despite recording points in three of seven games this season, Sergachev has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Sergachev has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of seven games played.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Sergachev hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Sergachev has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 22 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 7 Games 2 3 Points 1 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

