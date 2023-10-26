Bookmakers have set player props for Nikita Kucherov, Tomas Hertl and others when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the San Jose Sharks at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

Kucherov has been a top contributor on Tampa Bay this season, with 10 points in seven games.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Oct. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 21 2 1 3 6 vs. Canucks Oct. 19 2 0 2 7 at Sabres Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 at Senators Oct. 15 0 0 0 4

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Brayden Point has accumulated nine points (1.3 per game), scoring one goal and adding eight assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Oct. 24 1 1 2 2 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 21 0 2 2 4 vs. Canucks Oct. 19 0 1 1 3 at Sabres Oct. 17 0 1 1 3 at Senators Oct. 15 0 0 0 1

Brandon Hagel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Brandon Hagel's seven points this season have come via four goals and three assists.

Hagel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Canucks Oct. 19 0 1 1 1 at Sabres Oct. 17 2 0 2 3 at Senators Oct. 15 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Hertl's five points are pivotal for San Jose. He has recorded one goal and four assists in six games.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Predators Oct. 21 1 0 1 5 vs. Bruins Oct. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 17 0 2 2 1 vs. Avalanche Oct. 14 0 0 0 4

