The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Calvin de Haan find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

de Haan stats and insights

  • de Haan is yet to score through five games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
  • de Haan has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have given up 22 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.