Brayden Point will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and San Jose Sharks play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Point's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Brayden Point vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Point has averaged 20:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Point has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of seven games this season, Point has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Point has an assist in five of seven games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Point goes over his points prop total is 36.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Point going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.6%.

Point Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 22 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 7 Games 2 9 Points 4 1 Goals 2 8 Assists 2

