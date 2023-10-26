Brandon Hagel will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Tampa Bay Lightning meet the San Jose Sharks at Amalie Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Hagel against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.

Brandon Hagel vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

Hagel has averaged 18:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

In three of seven games this year, Hagel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In five of seven games this year, Hagel has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Hagel has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of seven games played.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Hagel goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hagel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Hagel Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 22 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 7 Games 2 7 Points 2 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

