The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) hit the road to take on the Buffalo Bills (4-3) at Highmark Stadium on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Before the Bills take on the Buccaneers, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Bills vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Venue: Highmark Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 9.5 43.5 -450 +350

Bills vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo has an average point total of 45.9 in their outings this year, 2.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bills have covered the spread in a game three times this season (3-4-0).

The Bills are 4-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 57.1% of those games).

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have combined with their opponent to score more than 43.5 points just once this season.

The average total for Tampa Bay's games this season is 41.8 points, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread three times in six games with a set spread.

This season, the Buccaneers have won two out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.

Tampa Bay has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +350 moneyline set for this game.

Bills vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 28.3 3 16.9 9 45.9 4 7 Buccaneers 17.2 28 17.3 3 41.8 1 6

Bills vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights & Trends

Bills

Buffalo is winless against the spread and 1-2 overall in its past three contests.

Buffalo has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

The Bills have outscored their opponents by a total of 80 points this season (11.4 per game), and opponents of the Buccaneers have outscored them by only one point on the year (0.1 per game).

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three games.

None of the Buccaneers' past three games have hit the over.

The Bills have totaled 80 more points than their opponents this season (11.4 per game), while the Buccaneers have been outscored by one total point (0.1 per game).

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.9 47.9 43.3 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 28.0 24.7 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 3-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 41.4 42.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 22.5 23.5 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-3-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-2 2-0

