Will Anthony Cirelli find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cirelli stats and insights

Cirelli has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.

Cirelli has no points on the power play.

Cirelli's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 22 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.