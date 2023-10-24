The Los Angeles Lakers battle the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Lakers Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-4.5) 227.5 -210 +170

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game last season, with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and allowed 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).

The Lakers averaged 117.2 points per game last season (sixth in the league) while giving up 116.6 per contest (20th in the NBA). They had a +47 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combined to score 233 points per game last season, 5.5 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrendered a combined 229.1 points per game last year, 1.6 more points than the total for this matchup.

Denver put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Los Angeles went 41-41-0 ATS last year.

Nuggets and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +550 +250 - Lakers +1300 +750 -

