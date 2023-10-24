Nuggets vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 24
The Los Angeles Lakers battle the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-4.5)
|227.5
|-210
|+170
Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Nuggets outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game last season, with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and allowed 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).
- The Lakers averaged 117.2 points per game last season (sixth in the league) while giving up 116.6 per contest (20th in the NBA). They had a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams combined to score 233 points per game last season, 5.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrendered a combined 229.1 points per game last year, 1.6 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Denver put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.
- Los Angeles went 41-41-0 ATS last year.
Nuggets and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+550
|+250
|-
|Lakers
|+1300
|+750
|-
