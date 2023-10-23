Alanyaspor and Trabzonspor square off in one of two matchups on the Super Lig schedule today.

In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know about today's Super Lig action here. Check out the links below.

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor

Alanyaspor makes the trip to play Trabzonspor at Medical Park Arena in Trabzon.

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Trabzonspor (-160)

Trabzonspor (-160) Underdog: Alanyaspor (+400)

Alanyaspor (+400) Draw: (+310)

Watch Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul vs Adana Demirspor

Adana Demirspor travels to match up with Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul at Vefa Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Adana Demirspor (-105)

Adana Demirspor (-105) Underdog: Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+250)

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+250) Draw: (+285)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.