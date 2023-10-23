Jonah Heim vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 7
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, October 23 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 7 of the ALCS all tied up at 3-3.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Astros.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks while batting .258.
- In 66.9% of his games this season (93 of 139), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (23.0%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 139 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (14.4%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.3% of his games this season, Heim has picked up at least one RBI. In 24 of those games (17.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this season (36.0%), including 12 multi-run games (8.6%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.255
|.323
|OBP
|.312
|.500
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|47
|49/20
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Astros will send Javier (10-5) to the mound to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
