The Texas Rangers and Evan Carter (.455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 7 of the ALCS all knotted up at 3-3.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Evan Carter At The Plate

Carter is batting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Carter enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .235.

Carter has gotten a hit in 24 of 33 games this season (72.7%), including five multi-hit games (15.2%).

Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (18.2%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Carter has driven in a run in nine games this season (27.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 18 of 33 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 14 .333 AVG .289 .414 OBP .413 .875 SLG .500 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 8 RBI 4 8/4 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings