Evan Carter vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 7
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Evan Carter (.455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 7 of the ALCS all knotted up at 3-3.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Carter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Evan Carter At The Plate
- Carter is batting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Carter enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .235.
- Carter has gotten a hit in 24 of 33 games this season (72.7%), including five multi-hit games (15.2%).
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (18.2%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Carter has driven in a run in nine games this season (27.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 18 of 33 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|14
|.333
|AVG
|.289
|.414
|OBP
|.413
|.875
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|8/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.