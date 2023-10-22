Astros vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Sunday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (90-72) squaring off against the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Astros, so expect a tight matchup.
The Astros will look to Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the underdog six times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Texas and its foes are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.
- The Rangers have won in 28, or 52.8%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Texas has a win-loss record of 19-17 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Texas is No. 3 in the majors, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 15
|@ Astros
|W 2-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
|October 16
|@ Astros
|W 5-4
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
|October 18
|Astros
|L 8-5
|Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
|October 19
|Astros
|L 10-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy
|October 20
|Astros
|L 5-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
|October 22
|@ Astros
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
