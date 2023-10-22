Josh Jung vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Jung -- with a slugging percentage of .684 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on October 22 at 8:03 PM ET. The Astros have a 3-2 lead in the series heading into Game 6 of the ALCS.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Read More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- In 68.9% of his 132 games this season, Jung has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 40 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 132 games he has played this year, he's homered in 22 of them (16.7%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has driven home a run in 45 games this season (34.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- In 40.9% of his games this season (54 of 132), he has scored, and in 25 of those games (18.9%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.260
|.335
|OBP
|.294
|.470
|SLG
|.463
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|80/20
|K/BB
|71/10
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 198 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 15th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
