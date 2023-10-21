Top 25 College Football Streams & TV Channel Info | Week 8
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ranked teams will be on the Week 8 college football schedule in 17 games, including the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions squaring off against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.
Here you will find information on live coverage of all of week 8's top college football action.
How to Watch AP Top 25 Games
No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio State (-4.5)
No. 22 Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Air Force (-11.5)
UCF Knights at No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oklahoma (-19.5)
South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 20 Missouri Tigers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Missouri (-7.5)
North Texas Mean Green at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-19.5)
No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-8.5)
Washington State Cougars at No. 9 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon (-20)
Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Favorite: Iowa (-4)
No. 8 Texas Longhorns at Houston Cougars
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas (-22.5)
Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: North Carolina (-23.5)
No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ole Miss (-6.5)
No. 16 Duke Blue Devils at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Favorite: Florida State (-13.5)
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-24.5)
Army Black Knights at No. 19 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-30.5)
No. 14 Utah Utes at No. 18 USC Trojans
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: USC (-6.5)
Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 5 Washington Huskies
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Favorite: Washington (-28.5)
No. 25 UCLA Bruins at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCLA (-17)
