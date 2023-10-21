Which team is on top of the UAC as we head into Week 8 of the college football schedule? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

UAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Central Arkansas

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-2

5-2 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th

7th Last Game: W 24-21 vs SFA

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

2. Austin Peay

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

4-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th

49th Last Game: W 41-14 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Southern Utah

@ Southern Utah Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. SFA

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th

47th Last Game: L 24-21 vs Central Arkansas

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-3

3-3 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th

16th Last Game: W 41-35 vs Tarleton State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb

@ Gardner-Webb Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Southern Utah

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-4

2-4 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th

24th Last Game: W 27-26 vs Tarleton State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Austin Peay

Austin Peay Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Tarleton State

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-3

4-3 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 65th

65th Last Game: L 41-35 vs Eastern Kentucky

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Morehead State

Morehead State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-5

3-3 | 3-5 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: W 30-13 vs North Alabama

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ SFA

@ SFA Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Utah Tech

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-4 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 1st

1st Last Game: W 37-31 vs SFA

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ North Alabama

@ North Alabama Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. North Alabama

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-6

2-5 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th

28th Last Game: L 30-13 vs Abilene Christian

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Utah Tech

Utah Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

