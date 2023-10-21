Rickie Fowler will hit the course at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan for the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP from October 19-21, looking to conquer the par-70, 7,079-yard course with $8,500,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to wager on Fowler at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +1600 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Fowler Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Rickie Fowler Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Fowler has finished below par on 12 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in four of his last 20 rounds played.

Fowler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Fowler has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

Fowler has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Fowler will try to prolong his streak of made cuts to 11 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 21 -7 277 1 20 2 6 $6.8M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Fowler has one top-five finish in his past three appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 34th.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Fowler last competed at this event in 2022 and finished second.

At 7,079 yards, Accordia Golf Narashino CC is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,015 yards.

Golfers at Accordia Golf Narashino CC have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

Courses that Fowler has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,356 yards, 277 yards longer than the 7,079-yard Accordia Golf Narashino CC this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Fowler's Last Time Out

Fowler was in the 45th percentile on par 3s at the TOUR Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the TOUR Championship, which landed him in the 45th percentile among all competitors.

Fowler was better than 34% of the golfers at the TOUR Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.36.

Fowler carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship (the field averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Fowler carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.7).

Fowler's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the TOUR Championship were more than the tournament average of 9.5.

In that most recent outing, Fowler's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.8).

Fowler ended the TOUR Championship registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.1 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the TOUR Championship averaged 0.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Fowler finished without one.

