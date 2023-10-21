Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the Jackson State Tigers and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils square off at 3:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Tigers. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jackson State (-13.0) 46.8 Jackson State 30, Mississippi Valley State 17

Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)

The Delta Devils went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

Delta Devils games hit the over just twice last season.

Jackson State Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers covered six times in 13 chances against the spread last year.

In Tigers games last season, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Delta Devils vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mississippi Valley State 15.3 30.5 24.5 24.0 9.5 33.0 Jackson State 27.7 28.0 20.5 20.0 30.5 45.5

