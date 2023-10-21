How to Watch the Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Toronto Maple Leafs will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (who won their previous game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
The Lightning's matchup with the Maple Leafs can be watched on NHL Network and BSSUN, so tune in to take in the action.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning's total of 20 goals conceded (four per game) is 31st in the NHL.
- With 17 goals (3.4 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's sixth-best offense.
- Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 18 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (17 total) over that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brandon Hagel
|5
|4
|2
|6
|1
|1
|50%
|Nikita Kucherov
|5
|4
|2
|6
|6
|2
|0%
|Brayden Point
|5
|0
|5
|5
|1
|0
|44.7%
|Steven Stamkos
|3
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|45.2%
|Nicholas Paul
|5
|3
|2
|5
|4
|2
|50%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Maple Leafs allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked ninth in the league.
- Their +58 goal differential was fifth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals the Maple Leafs recorded last season (on 246 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Maple Leafs had the league's second-best power-play conversion rate (26.02%).
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.4%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.3%
|Max Domi
|80
|20
|36
|56
|51
|65
|53.7%
