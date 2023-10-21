When the Jackson State Tigers match up with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection model predicts the Tigers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jackson State (-13) 46.8 Jackson State 30, Mississippi Valley State 17

Week 8 SWAC Predictions

Jackson State Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Tigers and their opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 13 times last season.

Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)

The Delta Devils went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, just two of Delta Devils games hit the over.

Tigers vs. Delta Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mississippi Valley State 15.3 30.5 24.5 24 9.5 33 Jackson State 27.7 28 20.5 20 30.5 45.5

