The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-5) and the Alcorn State Braves (3-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Simmons Bank Field in a battle of SWAC opponents.

With 430.8 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 18th-worst in the FCS, UAPB has been forced to lean on its 89th-ranked offense (317.5 yards per contest) to keep them in games. In terms of total yards, Alcorn State ranks 86th in the FCS (320 total yards per game) and 55th defensively (347.5 total yards allowed per contest).

Here we will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on HBCUGo.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alcorn State vs. UAPB Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

HBCUGo Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Venue: Simmons Bank Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Alcorn State vs. UAPB Key Statistics

Alcorn State UAPB 320 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.5 (91st) 347.5 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.8 (101st) 129 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.5 (56th) 191 (81st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166 (98th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen leads Alcorn State with 1,100 yards on 101-of-151 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jarveon Howard, has carried the ball 75 times for 321 yards (53.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Niko Duffey has run for 153 yards across 33 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Malik Rodgers has hauled in 332 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Monterio Hunt has 18 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 238 yards (39.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tavarious Griffin has racked up 182 reciving yards (30.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has racked up 657 yards (109.5 ypg) on 61-of-92 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 119 rushing yards (19.8 ypg) on 40 carries.

Johness Davis has 297 rushing yards on 58 carries with one touchdown.

Kierstan Rogers has carried the ball 16 times for 157 yards (26.2 per game).

Kenji Lewis' 237 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has totaled 18 receptions and one touchdown.

Maurice Lloyd has caught 15 passes for 167 yards (27.8 yards per game) this year.

Tristan Ballard's 11 catches have turned into 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed UAPB or Alcorn State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.