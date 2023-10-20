High school football competition in Sunflower County, Mississippi is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Sunflower County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Yazoo County High School at Thomas E Edwards Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Ruleville, MS
    • Conference: 3A Region 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gentry High School at Cleveland Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Cleveland, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

