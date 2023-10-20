Friday's contest features the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Houston Astros (90-72) matching up at Globe Life Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET on October 20.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) for the Rangers and Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) for the Astros.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 109 games this season and won 65 (59.6%) of those contests.

Texas has entered 109 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 65-44 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.

