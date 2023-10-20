Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Panola County, Mississippi this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Panola County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Rosa Fort High School at North Panola High School