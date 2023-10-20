Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Leflore County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Leflore County, Mississippi this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Leflore County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Winona Christian School at Amanda Elzy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Greenwood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caledonia High School at Greenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Greenwood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
O'Bannon High School at Leflore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Itta Bena, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
