Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Lee County, Mississippi, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Lee County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Tupelo High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Clinton, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mooreville High School at East Webster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Maben, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shannon High School at Itawamba Agricultural High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Fulton, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
