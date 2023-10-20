Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lauderdale County, Mississippi has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Meridian High School at Petal High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Petal, MS
- Conference: 6A Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Purvis High School at Northeast Lauderdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.