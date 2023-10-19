How to Watch Saints vs. Jaguars Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 7
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (3-3) host a streaking Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) squad on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Jaguars have won three games in a row.
We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Jaguars
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: NBC
Saints Insights
- This year, the Saints put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Jaguars surrender (20.3).
- The Saints collect 33.2 fewer yards per game (312.5), than the Jaguars give up per outing (345.7).
- This season, New Orleans averages 95.8 yards per game on the ground, 20.5 more than Jacksonville allows per contest (75.3).
- The Saints have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven fewer than the Jaguars have forced (15).
Saints Home Performance
- The Saints' average points scored at home (12.5) is lower than their overall average (18.2). But their average points allowed at home (20.5) is higher than overall (16).
- The Saints' average yards gained at home (274) is lower than their overall average (312.5). But their average yards allowed at home (319) is higher than overall (278.3).
- At home, New Orleans racks up 204.5 passing yards per game and gives up 210. That's less than it gains overall (216.7), and more than it allows (182).
- The Saints rack up 69.5 rushing yards per game at home (26.3 less than their overall average), and give up 109 at home (12.7 more than overall).
- The Saints' offensive third-down percentage (40%) and defensive third-down percentage (37%) in home games are both higher than their overall averages of 37.8% and 32.1%, respectively.
Saints Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|Tampa Bay
|L 26-9
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at New England
|W 34-0
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|at Houston
|L 20-13
|FOX
|10/19/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/29/2023
|at Indianapolis
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Chicago
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|FOX
