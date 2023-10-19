Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on October 19 at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 2-1 lead in the series entering Game 4 of the ALCS.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks while batting .262.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.

In 71.0% of his 169 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.

In 10.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 60 games this season (35.5%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (12.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 72 games this year (42.6%), including multiple runs in 18 games.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 81 .270 AVG .253 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 83/52 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings