Mikhail Sergachev will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vancouver Canucks meet on Thursday at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Sergachev in the Lightning-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

Sergachev has averaged 23:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Sergachev has yet to score a goal this season through four games played.

In one of four games this season, Sergachev has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

In one of four games this season, Sergachev has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Sergachev's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Sergachev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23

The Canucks gave up 296 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 25th in NHL play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-26) ranked 23rd in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 4 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

