Will Michael Thomas Score a Touchdown Against the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 7?
In the Week 7 game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Michael Thomas get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Thomas will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Michael Thomas score a touchdown against the Jaguars?
Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)
- Thomas has 31 receptions (on 47 targets) for 329 yards, averaging 54.8 yards per game.
- Having played six games this year, Thomas has not had a TD reception.
Michael Thomas Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|8
|5
|61
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|9
|7
|55
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|9
|6
|50
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|6
|4
|53
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|7
|4
|65
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|8
|5
|45
|0
Rep Michael Thomas with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.