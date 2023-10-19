Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .233 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on October 19 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers in front 2-1.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

Semien has reached base via a hit in 123 games this year (of 170 played), and had multiple hits in 55 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 69 games this season (40.6%), with two or more RBI in 22 of those contests (12.9%).

In 56.5% of his games this year (96 of 170), he has scored, and in 23 of those games (13.5%) he has scored more than once.

Home Away 81 GP 81 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .337 .535 SLG .422 42 XBH 31 18 HR 11 54 RBI 46 43/35 K/BB 67/37 9 SB 5

