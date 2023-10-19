Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Canucks on October 19, 2023
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Vancouver Canucks at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lightning vs. Canucks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Brandon Hagel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
One of Tampa Bay's top contributing offensive players this season is Brandon Hagel, who has five points (four goals, one assist) and plays an average of 19:22 per game.
Hagel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Oct. 17
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Senators
|Oct. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 10
|1
|0
|1
|4
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Victor Hedman has five points (1.3 per game), scoring one goal and adding four assists.
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Senators
|Oct. 15
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 10
|0
|1
|1
|4
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
Nikita Kucherov's season total of four points has come from two goals and two assists.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Oct. 15
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 10
|2
|0
|2
|5
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Elias Pettersson's six points are pivotal for Vancouver. He has one goal and five assists in three games.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 11
|1
|3
|4
|5
Brock Boeser Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Brock Boeser has helped lead the attack for Vancouver this season with four goals and one assist.
Boeser Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 11
|4
|0
|4
|8
