Juwan Johnson did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints match up with the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 7. All of Johnson's stats can be found on this page.

In the passing game, Johnson has been targeted 12 times, with season stats of 61 yards on seven receptions (8.7 per catch) and zero TDs.

Juwan Johnson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

The Saints have no other receivers on the injury report.

Saints vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: October 19, 2023

October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Johnson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 12 7 61 34 0 8.7

Johnson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Panthers 3 2 13 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 2 12 0

