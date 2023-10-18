Game 3 of the ALCS will take place on Wednesday, October 18 at Globe Life Field, with Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hosting Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers currently lead the series 2-0.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Astros have +110 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (10-5, 4.56 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 65, or 60.2%, of the 108 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 50-33 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (60.2% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

In the last 10 games, the Rangers were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the run total two times.

The Astros have won in 26, or 65%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Astros have been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+105) Corey Seager 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+120) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+135) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +115 2nd 1st

