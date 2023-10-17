Southern Miss vs. South Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 17
The South Alabama Jaguars (3-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5) in a matchup on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Golden Eagles will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17-point underdogs. The over/under is 53.5 in the outing.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Southern Miss matchup in this article.
Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-17)
|53.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-17.5)
|53.5
|-900
|+590
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Betting Trends
- Southern Miss is winless against the spread this season (0-5-0).
- The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.
- South Alabama has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have been favored by 17 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
